This took the rate of petrol to an all-time high of ₹98.81 a litre in Delhi while diesel retailed at ₹88.18 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol on the verge of crossing ₹105 and is being sold at ₹104.90 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹96.72 per litre.
The auto fuel is also close to breaching the psychological mark of ₹100 in Chennai after reaching the level in seven other state capitals. Petrol is currently being sold at ₹99.80 in the southern city, whereas diesel costs ₹93.72.
Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to cross the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 last week.
The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over ₹100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, have crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha.
The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.