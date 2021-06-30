Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol prices remain unchanged today after breaching 100 in 12 states, UTs. Check latest rates in your city

Petrol prices remain unchanged today after breaching 100 in 12 states, UTs. Check latest rates in your city

Motorcyclists refuel at a gas station in Bengaluru
2 min read . 08:26 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

The auto fuel is also close to crossing the psychological mark of 100 in Chennai after reaching the level in seven other state capitals

Fuel prices stood constant on Wednesday after sixteen hikes in the month of June, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

In the latest increase, petrol had gotten costlier by 34-35 paise and diesel by 28-30 paise on Tuesday after a day's hiatus.

This took the rate of petrol to an all-time high of 98.81 a litre in Delhi while diesel retailed at 88.18 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol on the verge of crossing 105 and is being sold at 104.90 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 96.72 per litre.

The auto fuel is also close to breaching the psychological mark of 100 in Chennai after reaching the level in seven other state capitals. Petrol is currently being sold at 99.80 in the southern city, whereas diesel costs 93.72.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to cross the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above 100 last week.

The fuel now costs people in 12 states and UTs over 100 -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Rates of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, have crossed the 100-a-litre mark in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan as well in a couple of places in Odisha.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – 98.81 per litre; diesel prices – 89.18 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 104.90 per litre; diesel prices – 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 98.64 per litre; diesel prices – 92.03 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 99.80 per litre; diesel prices – 93.72 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 102.11 per litre; diesel prices – 94.54 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 102.69 per litre; diesel prices – 97.20 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – 100.79 per litre; diesel prices – 95.74 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – 105.54 per litre; diesel prices – 98.29 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – 100.81 per litre; diesel prices – 94.52 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 95.03 per litre; diesel prices – 88.81 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – 107.07 per litre; diesel prices – 97.93 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – 99.60 per litre; diesel prices – 97.19 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – 101.78 per litre; diesel prices – 92.80 per litre

