Petrol prices scale to new record high in Delhi on Thursday

The union government did not respond to calls to lower taxes on transportation fuels in the Union budget and introduced a new agriculture infrastructure development cess (AIDC) on petrol, diesel and several other imported items. While the new cess won’t place any additional burden on consumers, states are likely to lose some revenue. The cess was imposed with immediate effect on petrol ( ₹2.5 per litre), diesel ( ₹4 per litre) and 12 other agricultural and non-agricultural commodities. The budget also reduced basic customs duty and excise and special excise duties on these items.