Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

Petrol prices towards ₹100 mark in some places in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 01:35 PM IST
Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.
Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eight day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.
Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Retail rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.
In Sriganganagar town of the state, petrol soared to ₹99.87 and diesel to ₹91.86 per litre.
Branded petrol at Sriganganagar was priced at ₹102.65 a litre and similar grade diesel at ₹95.32.
The Rajasthan government had late last month cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent. Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36 per cent plus ₹1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, the state levies 26 per cent and ₹1,750 per kilolitre road cess.
The main difference between regular and premium fuel grades is the octane number. Regular fuel has a lower octane number -- 87, while premium fuel generally gets a 91 octane rating or higher.
Octane number is a measure of the ignition quality of fuel -- higher the number, the less susceptible is the fuel to 'knocking' when burnt in a standard engine.
