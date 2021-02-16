Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol

Petrol prices towards 100 mark in some places in Rajasthan

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Staff Writer

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eight day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked for the eight day in a row as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST

Petrol rates went up by 26-30 paise a litre while diesel prices went up by 33-38 paise a litre across major cities, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on 18 May

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans

1 min read . 01:39 PM IST

SC to hear PIL for including members of legal fraternity in priority category for Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny back in court for slander trial

1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Retail rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT and freight charges, to their highest level.

Rajasthan, which levies the highest VAT on fuel in the country, had the highest petrol and diesel prices.

In Sriganganagar town of the state, petrol soared to 99.87 and diesel to 91.86 per litre.

Branded petrol at Sriganganagar was priced at 102.65 a litre and similar grade diesel at 95.32.

The Rajasthan government had late last month cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent. Despite this, the state has the highest VAT at 36 per cent plus 1,500 per kilolitre road cess on petrol. On diesel, the state levies 26 per cent and 1,750 per kilolitre road cess.

The main difference between regular and premium fuel grades is the octane number. Regular fuel has a lower octane number -- 87, while premium fuel generally gets a 91 octane rating or higher.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Octane number is a measure of the ignition quality of fuel -- higher the number, the less susceptible is the fuel to 'knocking' when burnt in a standard engine.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.