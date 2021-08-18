Diesel saw a price cut after being unchanged for 31 days. According to Indian Oil Corporation data, the price of diesel was slashed by 20 paise per litre. However, petrol prices have continued to remain unchanged for almost a month.

A litre of diesel in Delhi is priced at ₹89.67 per litre on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, diesel rates were cut by 21 paise/litre. Now, the cost of one litre diesel stands at ₹97.24/litre. While the petrol has remained unchanged at ₹107.83/litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices stand at ₹102.08 per litre and diesel prices at ₹93.82 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices at Rs102.49 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.20 per litre.

While despite a marginal cut in diesel prices on Wednesday, fuel prices have continued to remain all-time high providing no relief to the common man.

Amid the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no room for a cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel due to oil bonds.

"If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel," she told reporters here. "Previous government have made our job difficult by issuing oil bonds. Even if I want to do something I am paying through my nose for the oil bonds."

Sitharaman, who had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to record high to shore up revenue collections last year, said the interest on oil bonds paid in the last seven years totalled ₹70,195.72 crore.

Of the ₹1.34 lakh crore of oil bonds, only ₹3,500 crore of principal has been paid and the remaining ₹1.3 lakh crore is due for repayment between this fiscal and 2025-26, she said.

The government has to repay ₹10,000 crore this fiscal year (2021-22). Another ₹31,150 crore is due to be repaid in 2023-24, ₹52,860.17 crore in the following year and ₹36,913 crore in 2025-26.

The collections from the hike in excise duty far exceed the amount due to be paid to oil companies.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from ₹19.98 per litre to ₹32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand.

The hike in taxes last year did not result in any revision in retail prices as they got adjusted against the reduction that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.

But with the demand returning, international oil prices have soared, which have translated to record high petrol and diesel prices across the country. More than half the country has petrol at over ₹100-a-litre mark and diesel is above that level in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.