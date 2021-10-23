OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol pump dealers call for indefinite strike in this Rajasthan city
Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division have called for an indefinite strike from October 25, Monday, to press for their demands. The dealers have raised nine demands, including ban on sale of illegal diesel, base oil or paraffin coming in form of biodiesel in the division, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state-one-price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, reduction of 6 per cent VAT raised during Covid-19 lockdown and reduction in the storage limit for farmers from 2,500 litres to 1,000 litres.

A meeting of petrol pump dealers was held in Ratangarh of Churu district in which dealers decided to go on indefinite strike from October 25 to press for their demands, Rajendra Singh Bhati, president of Rajasthan VAT steering committee said in a statement.

Earlier today, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday by 35 paise per litre. With this, the total increase in rates of petrol has now reached 36 per litre, while diesel has become costlier by 26.58  per litre since early May 2020 when taxes on the two fuels were raised to record levels.

Petrol in Delhi now costs 107.24 a litre and diesel comes for 95.97, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels. While petrol is above 100-a-litre-mark in all major cities, diesel has crossed that level in more than a dozen states.

