Petrol pump dealers call for indefinite strike in this Rajasthan city

Petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division have called for an indefinite strike from October 25, Monday, to press for their demands. The dealers have raised nine demands, including ban on sale of illegal diesel, base oil or paraffin coming in form of biodiesel in the division, ban on smuggled diesel coming from Punjab and Haryana, one-state-one-price for fuel, VAT rate on the lines of Punjab and Haryana, reduction of 6 per cent VAT raised during Covid-19 lockdown and reduction in the storage limit for farmers from 2,500 litres to 1,000 litres.

