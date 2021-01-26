Petrol prices scale all-time high in Delhi, retailing at Rs86.05 per litre

NEW DELHI: Retail price of petrol hit a new record high on Monday in Delhi with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing pump prices by 35 paise a litre to Rs86.05. Diesel prices were also up by 35 paise a litre to retail at Rs76.23 a litre.

Diesel was retailing at a record high in Mumbai at Rs82.66 per litre. On 30 July, 2020, diesel had peaked to an all-time high of Rs81.94 a litre in Delhi-NCR . OMCs started increasing auto fuel prices since early January, after holding onto price hikes for 29 days.

The Centre has not responded to calls to lower taxes on transportation fuels. Central and state taxes, besides dealers' commission, are added to the refinery gate price of auto fuels to arrive at the retail price.

In 2020-21, India, the third-largest oil importer globally, had raised taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs13 and Rs16, respectively, in two tranches, through a special additional excise duty, besides road and infrastructure cess.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $55.17 a barrel on 22 January. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.

With Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer, cutting down on production and the roll out of vaccination programmes worldwide, global crude oil prices have risen. However, the prices moderated a bit on Monday over concerns on a surge in new coronavirus cases. While Brent was trading at $55.64 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $52.59 a barrel at the time of writing this article.

All eyes are now on the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus scheduled for 3 January. The Opec-plus's decision will be significant for India, as it makes up for about 83% of India’s oil imports.

India has been making a case for affordable oil prices to facilitate consumption-led demand recovery and trying to build a global consensus on “responsible pricing". Every dollar per barrel rise in crude prices increases India’s oil import bill by Rs10,700 crore on an annualized basis. India spent $101.4 billion on crude oil imports in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

