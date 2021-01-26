Petrol prices scale all-time high in Delhi, retailing at Rs86.05 per litre

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $55.17 a barrel on 22 January. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $49.84 a barrel in December, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. It averaged at $56.43, $69.88 and $60.47 per barrel in FY18, FY19 and FY20, respectively.