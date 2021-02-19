OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol touches 100/litre in some cities, here’s why it’s so costly
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers (ANI)
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers (ANI)

Petrol touches 100/litre in some cities, here’s why it’s so costly

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 11:37 AM IST Tanay Sukumar, Pooja Dantewadia

Over 60% of the retail price of petrol goes as excise duty and VAT. As crude prices climb again, it is the tax component that needs to be addressed for Indian consumers to get any relief.

Fuel prices are on the rise again. On Tuesday, petrol cost Rs89.29 a litre in Delhi, while diesel cost Rs79.70 a litre. In some parts of India, for example in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, petrol even crossed the Rs100 mark for the first time.

Part of the reason is recovering crude oil prices, even as central and state taxes remain a pain point. These taxes were raised last year as the pandemic dried up other revenue sources for the government. The elevated taxes kept fuel prices up in India even though crude oil prices had crashed and stayed low for much of 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In June last year, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil'.

Patanjali claims 'the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19'

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Cash-strapped states threaten India’s double-digit growth goal

1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will make his debut into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming series, which will stream on Amazon Prime.

Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut as big stars take to the web

1 min read . 10:48 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Elon Musk is again world’s richest person after SpaceX funding round

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
Source: RBI, PPAC
View Full Image
Source: RBI, PPAC


The current petrol price break-up in Delhi shows 60% of what you pay at the gas station goes as excise duty and value-added tax. Just about 40% is the price of crude oil.

When the Congress-led government was in power between 2004 and 2014, the crude component was around 51% on average, and taxes and other charges comprised 49%. During the Narendra Modi government’s tenure, the share of taxes in the retail price has climbed up from 45% in late 2014 to an average of over 67% in the two months of 2021 so far.

Since February 2020, petrol has become costlier by over Rs17.50 a litre, and diesel by nearly Rs16 a litre. This also means the Centre’s revenues got a reprieve in the pandemic-hit year just from fuel taxes.

TRENDING STORIESSee All


Indian consumers did not get the benefit of falling international prices of oil last year. Now, recovering crude prices are pushing petrol prices further up. If taxes remain where they are, relief for the end consumer may be some time away.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout