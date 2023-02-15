Petrol will be brought under GST once states agree: FM
The minister says that the enabling provision for the same is already available
New Delhi: Once states make up their mind on the timing of including crude oil and select petroleum products into Goods and Services Tax (GST) and determine a tax rate, these will be subsumed into the new indirect tax system, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×