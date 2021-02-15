Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol with additives cross 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol

Petrol with additives cross 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

1 min read . 12:01 AM IST PTI

  • After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-litre rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed 100
  • The cost of petrol in Parbhani is one of the costliest in Maharashtra

The rate of petrol with additives has crossed the 100 mark for a litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Sunday morning, an office bearer of a petrol dealers' association said.

The rate of petrol with additives has crossed the 100 mark for a litre in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Sunday morning, an office bearer of a petrol dealers' association said.

After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-litre rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed 100.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Donald Trump

5 min read . 12:45 AM IST

Israel, Cyprus agree travel deal for vaccinated citizens

2 min read . 12:30 AM IST

Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST

Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

5 min read . 14 Feb 2021

After a 28 paise rise on Sunday morning, the per-litre rate of petrol with additives for retail sale crossed 100.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Donald Trump

5 min read . 12:45 AM IST

Israel, Cyprus agree travel deal for vaccinated citizens

2 min read . 12:30 AM IST

Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST

Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

5 min read . 14 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers' Association President Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI, "The rates of petrol with additives in Parbhani has reached to 100.16 rupees for one litre. The cost of unleaded petrol is 97.38 here."

The cost of petrol in Parbhani is one of the costliest in Maharashtra. The cost is higher due to longer distance of transportation.

Fuel in Parbhani comes from Manmad in the Nashik district, which is at a distance of 340 km.

"We need 3,000 extra for every tanker if prices go up by 10 paise. Hence, the investment in buying fuel has also gone up," Bhedsurkar said.

The transportation cost for fuel stands at nearly 21 paise a litre now, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.