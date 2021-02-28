Slamming the government for fuel price hike, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said we have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century.

Fuel prices in India have received a hike on Saturday after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at ₹91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of ₹81.47 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel have been witnessing a steady rise since the second week of February. The price of petrol in Mumbai was recorded at ₹97.57 per litre whereas diesel is being sold at ₹88.60 per litre.

Referring to the spike, Maharashtra CM said: Petrol and diesel prices have gone up. We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan charge more value-added tax on fuel which has led to petrol prices reaching triple-digit figures in a few areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Oil and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to oil-producing countries to ease production cuts to stabilise the fragile global economic recovery.

In a Hindustan Times report, Pradhan was quoted saying, “I am in touch with my counterparts of major oil-producing countries and have spoken to them. I have asked them to increase fuel production in order that prices of oil may come down in our country which buys fuel from these countries" to reporters during an interaction in Varanasi on Saturday evening.

He further added that India had supported the joint decision by major oil-producing countries to cut oil production in April last year amid a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In April last year, major oil-producing countries decided to cut production as there was a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These countries are producing less fuel to make more profit. While less fuel is still being produced, the demand for fuel has reached the point as it was before pre-Covid situation. Therefore, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the country," Pradhan told reporters, according to the report.





