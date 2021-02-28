Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Petrol-diesel century': Maharashtra CM Thackeray takes a jibe at govt on fuel price hike
Thackeray takes a jibe at govt on fuel price hike

'Petrol-diesel century': Maharashtra CM Thackeray takes a jibe at govt on fuel price hike

2 min read . 07:31 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Fuel prices in India have received a hike on Saturday after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days
  • Oil and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to oil-producing countries to ease production cuts to stabilise the fragile global economic recovery

Slamming the government for fuel price hike, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said we have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century.

Slamming the government for fuel price hike, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said we have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century.

Fuel prices in India have received a hike on Saturday after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at 91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of 81.47 per litre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SC to hear plea against Tamil Nadu law granting 69% quota in jobs, admissions

1 min read . 07:24 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination: Registration on CoWin portal to start from 9 am tomorrow. Details here

3 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

Last date for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR9-C for FY20 extended till 31 March, 2021

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST

Fuel prices in India have received a hike on Saturday after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at 91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of 81.47 per litre.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

SC to hear plea against Tamil Nadu law granting 69% quota in jobs, admissions

1 min read . 07:24 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination: Registration on CoWin portal to start from 9 am tomorrow. Details here

3 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Pay bills on time, disclose actual load to get cheap electricity: UP minister

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST

Last date for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR9-C for FY20 extended till 31 March, 2021

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The price of petrol and diesel have been witnessing a steady rise since the second week of February. The price of petrol in Mumbai was recorded at 97.57 per litre whereas diesel is being sold at 88.60 per litre.

Referring to the spike, Maharashtra CM said: Petrol and diesel prices have gone up. We have seen centuries by Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar but now we are seeing petrol-diesel century.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan charge more value-added tax on fuel which has led to petrol prices reaching triple-digit figures in a few areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Oil and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to oil-producing countries to ease production cuts to stabilise the fragile global economic recovery.

In a Hindustan Times report, Pradhan was quoted saying, “I am in touch with my counterparts of major oil-producing countries and have spoken to them. I have asked them to increase fuel production in order that prices of oil may come down in our country which buys fuel from these countries" to reporters during an interaction in Varanasi on Saturday evening.

He further added that India had supported the joint decision by major oil-producing countries to cut oil production in April last year amid a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

“In April last year, major oil-producing countries decided to cut production as there was a sharp fall in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These countries are producing less fuel to make more profit. While less fuel is still being produced, the demand for fuel has reached the point as it was before pre-Covid situation. Therefore, petrol and diesel prices have increased in the country," Pradhan told reporters, according to the report.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.