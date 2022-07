Petrol and Diesel Rates Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai : The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 45th consecutive day on Wednesday, 6 July, 2022. Fuel rates have remained steady after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre, and ₹6 per litre on diesel on 21 May.

In Mumbai petrol continues to retail at ₹111.35 per litre, while diesel remains available for ₹97.28 per litre. At the same time, in the Capital, one litre of petrol still stands at ₹96.72 per litre, while that of diesel remains available for ₹89.62.

Any changes in petrol and diesel rates are implemented from 6 am every day. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state because of local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

Petrol, diesel prices in other cities:

Chennai: Petrol price – ₹102.63 per litre, Diesel price – ₹94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol price – ₹106.03 per litre, Diesel price – ₹92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol – ₹101.94 per litre, Diesel – ₹87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol – ₹96.57 per litre, Diesel – ₹89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol – ₹96.57 per litre, Diesel – ₹89.96 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol – ₹97.18 per litre, Diesel – ₹90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol – ₹96.20 per litre, Diesel – ₹84.26 per litre