Petrol,diesel price today: Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand
The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Monday for over three weeks since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.
The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is ₹89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel.
In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹111.35, while diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.
Meanwhile, Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.
Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%.
Prices tumbled after Chinese officials warned on Sunday of a "ferocious" COVID spread in the capital and announced plans to conduct mass testing in Beijing until Wednesday.
Both global oil benchmarks rose more than 1% last week after data showed robust oil demand in the world's top consumer, the United States, despite inflation concerns and on hopes that consumption in China - global no. 2 consumer - could rebound after lockdown measures were lifted from June 1.
Oil producers and refineries are running full-throttle to meet peak summer demand, while traders are closely watching for a possible impact from labour disputes in Libya, Norway and South Korea on oil exports and consumption.
