Petrol,diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged in major cities. Check latest rates

Petrol,diesel price today:  Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.
  • Petrol,diesel price today: Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand

The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Monday for over three weeks since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89.

Meanwhile, Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.

Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%.

Prices tumbled after Chinese officials warned on Sunday of a "ferocious" COVID spread in the capital and announced plans to conduct mass testing in Beijing until Wednesday.

Both global oil benchmarks rose more than 1% last week after data showed robust oil demand in the world's top consumer, the United States, despite inflation concerns and on hopes that consumption in China - global no. 2 consumer - could rebound after lockdown measures were lifted from June 1.

Oil producers and refineries are running full-throttle to meet peak summer demand, while traders are closely watching for a possible impact from labour disputes in Libya, Norway and South Korea on oil exports and consumption.

To boost supplies in the West, Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, planned to divert some crude to Europe from China in July, traders said. (

