Petrol, diesel prices today: A total of 14 increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, 10 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
There has been14 increases in prices in 18 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
A total of 14 increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹10 per litre each.
The prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country have been rising, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.
The hike in the price of fruits and vegetables comes as the country is witnessing a surge in fuel prices, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on 5 April defended the Central government over the issue of fuel price hike, comparing it with that of other countries, saying that India has merely seen a change of "only five per cent".
"Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of the change of prices in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent," said Puri in Lok Sabha.
