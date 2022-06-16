Petrol,diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged in major cities.Check latest rates2 min read . 09:26 AM IST
- Petrol, diesel prices today: In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹109.27 and diesel ₹95.84 per liter
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Thursday, June 16. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter.
In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.
Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros:
In Delhi petrol is available at ₹96.72 and diesel ₹89.62 per liter
In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹109.27 and diesel ₹95.84 per liter
In Chennai petrol is available at ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 per liter
In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
Rate of petrol, diesel in various cities:
Petrol in Noida is available at ₹96.79 and diesel ₹89.96 per liter.
Petrol in Lucknow is available at ₹96.57 and diesel ₹89.76 per liter.
Petrol in Patna is available at ₹107.24 and diesel ₹94.04 per liter.
Petrol in Port Blair is available at ₹84.10 and diesel ₹79.74 per liter.
Oil rose after falling almost 5% over the prior two sessions as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.
West Texas Intermediate futures climbed toward $117 a barrel in Asian trading on Thursday. The Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points as the central bank seeks to combat surging inflation. US crude production rose to 12 million barrels a day last week, the first time at that level since early 2020, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
Crude is up more than 50% this year following a tightening of energy markets as an economic rebound coincided with upended trade flows after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Global supply will struggle to meet rising demand in 2023, the International Energy Agency said in a monthly report on Wednesday.
