In Mumbai, petrol currently costs ₹111.35, while diesel is retailing at ₹97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}