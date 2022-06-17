Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol,diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant in major cities. Check latest rates

Petrol,diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant in major cities. Check latest rates

Heavy rush seen at a petrol pump as several petrol and diesel outlets across Jammu and Kashmir face fuel shortage, in Srinagar
2 min read . 08:20 AM ISTLivemint

  • Petrol, diesel price:In Kolkata petrol is available at 106.03 and diesel 92.76 per liter

Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Friday, June 17. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for 89.62 a liter.

In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros:

In Delhi petrol is available at 96.72 and diesel 89.62 per liter

In Mumbai petrol is available at 109.27 and diesel 95.84 per liter

In Chennai petrol is available at 102.63 and diesel 94.24 per liter

In Kolkata petrol is available at 106.03 and diesel 92.76 per liter

Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week.

Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%.

If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.

Central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, and hinted at even higher borrowing costs to come to tame soaring inflation that is eroding savings and squeezing corporate profits.

Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, as the South American country fights inflation running at over 60%.

Those moves came on the heels of a 75 basis point rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the highest since 1994.

