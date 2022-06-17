Petrol,diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant in major cities. Check latest rates2 min read . 08:20 AM IST
- Petrol, diesel price:In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Friday, June 17. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter.
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Friday, June 17. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter.
In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.
In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.
Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros:
Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros:
In Delhi petrol is available at ₹96.72 and diesel ₹89.62 per liter
In Delhi petrol is available at ₹96.72 and diesel ₹89.62 per liter
In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹109.27 and diesel ₹95.84 per liter
In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹109.27 and diesel ₹95.84 per liter
In Chennai petrol is available at ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 per liter
In Chennai petrol is available at ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 per liter
In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week.
Oil prices edged slightly lower on Friday as worries about global economic growth and uncertainty weighed on markets following numerous interest rate hikes around the world this week.
Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%.
Brent crude futures fell 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $118.98 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $116.79 a barrel, down 80 cents, or 0.7%.
If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.
If losses hold through the day, Brent crude futures would post their first weekly dip in five weeks, while U.S. crude futures would see their first dip in eight weeks.
Central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, and hinted at even higher borrowing costs to come to tame soaring inflation that is eroding savings and squeezing corporate profits.
Central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, and hinted at even higher borrowing costs to come to tame soaring inflation that is eroding savings and squeezing corporate profits.
Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, as the South American country fights inflation running at over 60%.
Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by the most in three years on Thursday, as the South American country fights inflation running at over 60%.
Those moves came on the heels of a 75 basis point rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the highest since 1994.
Those moves came on the heels of a 75 basis point rate hike this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the highest since 1994.