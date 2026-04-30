Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices on April 30: Check the latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Here’s how much a litre of petrol and diesel costs today across key Indian cities.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published30 Apr 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: Rates in key cities today
Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: Rates in key cities today(ANI)

Petrol and diesel prices in India’s domestic retail market remained stable on 30 April 2026, with marginal changes reported in cities such as Patna, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

Even as global crude markets remain volatile, domestic fuel rates continue to hold steady, with only minor city-level revisions.

Check the petrol price today in your city

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 94.770.00
Kolkata 105.410.00
Mumbai 103.540.00
Chennai 100.84 - 0.22
Gurugram 95.51-0,06
Noida 94.88-0.02
Bengaluru 102.960.00
Bhubaneswar 101.16+0.23
Chandigarh 94.300.00
Hyderabad 107.46-0.04
Jaipur 104.65-0.38
Lucknow 94.690.00
Patna 105.59+0.11
Thiruvananthapuram 107.480.00

Diesel prices, which are closely linked to transportation and logistics costs, remain a critical indicator for broader inflation trends in the economy. Even marginal changes in diesel rates can have a cascading effect on the cost of moving goods, especially food items and essential commodities that rely heavily on road transport, making diesel price movements particularly significant despite the overall stability in fuel rates.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily by state-run oil marketing companies in line with global crude oil benchmarks and currency movements, but retail rates have seen limited changes in recent weeks. This comes even as global markets remain volatile amid the blockade of key shipping routes and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over oil supply, according to reports by Reuters and Bloomberg.

Also Read | India moves to allow 100% ethanol as vehicle fuel under motor vehicle rules

 

Check diesel price today in your city

 

 

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 87.670.00
Kolkata 92.020.00
Mumbai 90.030.00
Chennai 92.39-0.22
Gurugram 87.88-0.05
Noida 87.98-0.03
Bengaluru 90.990.00
Bhubaneswar 92.74+0.23
Chandigarh 82.450.00
Hyderabad 95.700.00
Jaipur 90.15-0.34
Lucknow 87.81+0.21
Patna 87.81+0.20
Thiruvananthapuram  96.480.00

Political sparring over fuel prices

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of the Centre, alleging that fuel prices could see an increase in the coming weeks despite remaining largely unchanged.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the government had held back price revisions and warned that consumers may soon face higher petrol and diesel rates. He also accused the Centre of benefiting from earlier periods of lower crude oil prices while passing on the burden during phases of higher global rates.

The remarks come amid ongoing volatility in global crude markets, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions.

 

Also Read | LPG cylinder price on 24 April: Check domestic and commercial gas rates today

Government rules out immediate hike

Responding to the allegations, a senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there is currently no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices. The official added that state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb losses due to the gap between global crude costs and domestic retail prices.

Crude oil trends remain volatile

Global oil prices have seen sharp fluctuations in recent weeks, with benchmark Brent crude rising on concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have contributed to uncertainty in energy markets.

Meanwhile, the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for a significant share of global oil shipments, has further pushed up prices, keeping markets on edge. Iran has offered to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade on the country and ends the war in a proposal that would postpone discussions on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, AP reported, citing two officials aware of the matter.

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