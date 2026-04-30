Petrol, diesel prices on April 30: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Petrol and diesel prices in India’s domestic retail market remained stable on 30 April 2026, with marginal changes reported in cities such as Patna, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

Even as global crude markets remain volatile, domestic fuel rates continue to hold steady, with only minor city-level revisions.

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City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 0.00 Chennai ₹ 100.84 - 0.22 Gurugram ₹ 95.51 -0,06 Noida ₹ 94.88 -0.02 Bengaluru ₹ 102.96 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 101.16 +0.23 Chandigarh ₹ 94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 -0.04 Jaipur ₹ 104.65 -0.38 Lucknow ₹ 94.69 0.00 Patna ₹ 105.59 +0.11 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 107.48 0.00

Diesel prices, which are closely linked to transportation and logistics costs, remain a critical indicator for broader inflation trends in the economy. Even marginal changes in diesel rates can have a cascading effect on the cost of moving goods, especially food items and essential commodities that rely heavily on road transport, making diesel price movements particularly significant despite the overall stability in fuel rates.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily by state-run oil marketing companies in line with global crude oil benchmarks and currency movements, but retail rates have seen limited changes in recent weeks. This comes even as global markets remain volatile amid the blockade of key shipping routes and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over oil supply, according to reports by Reuters and Bloomberg.

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City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 87.67 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 92.02 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 90.03 0.00 Chennai ₹ 92.39 -0.22 Gurugram ₹ 87.88 -0.05 Noida ₹ 87.98 -0.03 Bengaluru ₹ 90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 92.74 +0.23 Chandigarh ₹ 82.45 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 95.70 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 90.15 -0.34 Lucknow ₹ 87.81 +0.21 Patna ₹ 87.81 +0.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 96.48 0.00

Political sparring over fuel prices Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of the Centre, alleging that fuel prices could see an increase in the coming weeks despite remaining largely unchanged.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that the government had held back price revisions and warned that consumers may soon face higher petrol and diesel rates. He also accused the Centre of benefiting from earlier periods of lower crude oil prices while passing on the burden during phases of higher global rates.

The remarks come amid ongoing volatility in global crude markets, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions.

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Government rules out immediate hike Responding to the allegations, a senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there is currently no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices. The official added that state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb losses due to the gap between global crude costs and domestic retail prices.

Crude oil trends remain volatile Global oil prices have seen sharp fluctuations in recent weeks, with benchmark Brent crude rising on concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have contributed to uncertainty in energy markets.