New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri will hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and CEOs of global energy companies at Gastech 2022, a conclave focussed on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Milan.

Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy, from 5-7 September 2022, to attend ‘Gastech Milan-2022’, said a statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

Gastech, the world’s largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel, will bring together leading ministers and CEOs to discuss the evolving energy landscape, assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.

During the visit, the minister will participate in the select ministerial panel of the opening ceremony along with minister of petroleum and mineral resources of Egypt and state secretary of energy of Portugal. He will also take part in ministerial panel discussions titled ‘Energy Security and Transition’ and ‘A just energy transition for developing nations’.

He will also chair the panel discussion on ‘India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future’.

Further, during the visit, the minister will have bilateral meetings with his counterpart ministers and with CEOs of global energy companies, who are attending the Gastech Milan-2022, the statement said.

The minister’s meeting with his global counterparts gains significance as it comes at a time the world is looking at an energy market devoid of Russia, amid the Ukraine conflict. Europe and India along with looking at other sources of energy are also looking at turning self-sufficient.

Puri will also inaugurate the exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at the exhibition.

“The visit will be an opportunity to highlight India’s economic growth story and the investment opportunities that exist in India across the entire energy value chain," it said.

The ministry’s flagship event, ‘India Energy Week’, scheduled for 5-8 February 2023 in Bengaluru, will be launched by the minister during this visit.