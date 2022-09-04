Home / News / India / Petroleum minister to meet foreign counterparts, global CEOs at Gastech 2022
Petroleum minister to meet foreign counterparts, global CEOs at Gastech 2022
2 min read.02:57 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also chair the panel discussion on ‘India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future’
Gastech is the world’s largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri will hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and CEOs of global energy companies at Gastech 2022, a conclave focussed on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Milan.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri will hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts and CEOs of global energy companies at Gastech 2022, a conclave focussed on liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Milan.
Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy, from 5-7 September 2022, to attend ‘Gastech Milan-2022’, said a statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy, from 5-7 September 2022, to attend ‘Gastech Milan-2022’, said a statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Gastech, the world’s largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel, will bring together leading ministers and CEOs to discuss the evolving energy landscape, assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gastech, the world’s largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel, will bring together leading ministers and CEOs to discuss the evolving energy landscape, assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the visit, the minister will participate in the select ministerial panel of the opening ceremony along with minister of petroleum and mineral resources of Egypt and state secretary of energy of Portugal. He will also take part in ministerial panel discussions titled ‘Energy Security and Transition’ and ‘A just energy transition for developing nations’.
During the visit, the minister will participate in the select ministerial panel of the opening ceremony along with minister of petroleum and mineral resources of Egypt and state secretary of energy of Portugal. He will also take part in ministerial panel discussions titled ‘Energy Security and Transition’ and ‘A just energy transition for developing nations’.
He will also chair the panel discussion on ‘India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future’.
He will also chair the panel discussion on ‘India Spotlight: Powering India’s energy industry - new avenues for a sustainable future’.
Further, during the visit, the minister will have bilateral meetings with his counterpart ministers and with CEOs of global energy companies, who are attending the Gastech Milan-2022, the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, during the visit, the minister will have bilateral meetings with his counterpart ministers and with CEOs of global energy companies, who are attending the Gastech Milan-2022, the statement said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister’s meeting with his global counterparts gains significance as it comes at a time the world is looking at an energy market devoid of Russia, amid the Ukraine conflict. Europe and India along with looking at other sources of energy are also looking at turning self-sufficient.
The minister’s meeting with his global counterparts gains significance as it comes at a time the world is looking at an energy market devoid of Russia, amid the Ukraine conflict. Europe and India along with looking at other sources of energy are also looking at turning self-sufficient.
Puri will also inaugurate the exhibition stalls of Indian energy companies which are being showcased at the exhibition.