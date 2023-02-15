Petroleum products to soon be under GST? Here's what FM Sitharaman said
Addressing a post-Budget interactive session with the members of the industry chamber PHDCCI on Wednesday, Sitharaman said that petroleum products could be included under GST if there was agreement among the states.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated on Wednesday that petroleum products could soon be included under GST. The remarks came mere months after Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Central government was ready to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.
