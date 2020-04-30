Production output of the Petroleum Refinery Products sector shrunk by -0.49% to 22,904 in Thousand Tonnes in March 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (7.38%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-0.49%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-6.47%).

Petroleum Refinery Products is among 7 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in March 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

