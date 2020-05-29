Petroleum Refinery Products sector output shrunk -24.16% in April 2020

Petroleum Refinery Products sector output shrunk -24.16% in April 20201 min read . 05:27 PM IST
The sector's growth rate (-24.16%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-38.12%)
Production output of the Petroleum Refinery Products sector shrunk by -24.16% to 15,959 in Thousand Tonnes in April 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (-0.49%) of the sector in the previous month.
Petroleum Refinery Products is among 8 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in April 2020.
Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.
