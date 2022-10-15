Pets on Akasa Air: Bookings open from today, Check how to do reservation

Akasa Air will now allow you to travel with your pets from 1 November, 2022. However, in the cabin, the pets should not weigh more than 7 kgs. The rest will be allowed in cargo. The bookings for the same will start from today, 15 October.
The first available Akasa Air flight with pets permitted onboard will take off on 1 November. The airlines made this announcement in a press conference here on October 6 this year.
"The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said.
"We are announcing pets onboard from November 1 this year, for which the bookings will commence from October 15 and the flying will start from November 1," Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air had told ANI.
Pets on Akasa Air: How to do booking?
The passengers can do booking either by calling on Akasa Air Care Centre on +91 9606 11 21 31 or visiting the Akasa Air Airport Ticketing Office.
For more information about this latest facility, interested people can visit the official website of Akasa Air---akasaair.com.
With the announcement to allow pets onboard, Akasa Air has become the second commercial Indian carrier to permit passengers to travel with their pets. Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.
Further, Akasa Air had also clarified that only domesticated pets (cats and dogs) will be allowed to fly in the cabin by paying a fee amount. The fee amount to take the pets onboard the Akasa Air flights would be announced shortly.
The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes. It started operations on on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.
(With inputs from agencies)
