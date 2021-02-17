The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said 'major corrections' in member profiles will not be permitted online as it could lead to a mismatch of records and may result in fraudulent withdrawals. In a circular, the retirement fund body said, "it has been observed that complete name and profile change has been made in certain cases leading to fraudulent withdrawals. A complete change in the member profile cannot be allowed in the normal course through online or offline process except in extreme situations where it has been proven that the member name has been changed following the due process prescribed in law, or there has been an erroneous upload of member data by the employer, on the production of documentary evidence by the member and employer and after due verification."