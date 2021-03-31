PFC and REC cut lending rates

“PFC and REC as group companies have been aligning operations to realise synergies. As a part of such effort, PFC and REC have now decided together to reduce lending rates upto 2%. This initiative was undertaken to offer competitive rates, in line with the rates being offered by peers in the market. This will also help PFC and REC to continue their business growth going forward in addition to maintaining reasonable spreads," PFC said in a statement on Wednesday.