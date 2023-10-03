New Delhi: The state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has forayed into funding airport projects and sanctioned its maiden financing for a greenfield airport project in Andhra Pradesh. This is part of the power-sector lender’s plan to diversify its loan book and venture into funding other types of infrastructure projects, as Mint reported earlier. The power-sector lender has been diversifying its loans portfolio to areas such as e-mobility, metro rail, irrigation and utility scale energy storage, among others.