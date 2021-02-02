OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PFC issues $500 million senior unsecured bonds for more than 10 years
The order book amounted to $2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 07:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since the year began
  • The proceeds from bonds will be utilised in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the RBI

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has successfully raised $500 million through the issuance of US dollar-denominated bonds under 'Reg S route' with a fixed maturity of May 16, 2031.

"This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since beginning of the year. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35% per annum, which was inside the fair value of PFC's secondary bonds," said a statement by the ministry of power.

The order book amounted to $2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times, the statement added.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilised in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India, including for on-lending to power sector utilities.

Chairman and Managing Director RS Dhillon expressed satisfaction that despite the challenging Covid situation being witnessed globally, PFC's bond offer attracted wide participation from international investors.

The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which reflects the confidence of investors in PFC's business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of the Indian power sector.

