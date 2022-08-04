PFC, REC may loan 1.2 trillion to help discoms clear dues

“This initiative works with the sole aim of financially strengthening the electricity suppliers and bringing financial discipline in the power sector. Furthermore, it will ensure that the end consumer not only gets reliable and quality uninterrupted supply of electricity, but additionally it alleviates the interest burden on account of late payment of power purchase dues by the state utilities. REC and PFC (State run financial institutions in the power sector) were advised by the Ministry of Power to extend their support to discoms for timely payment of their dues under the new LPS rules," the REC statement added.