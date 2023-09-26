PFI attack: Soldier from Kerala, who claimed to be assaulted, taken into custody, says Kerala Police2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Soldier and friend in custody for giving false statement about assault and 'PFI' written on his back in Kerala.
A soldier was taken into custody today by the Kerala Police along with his friend for allegedly giving false statement in which he said that he was assaulted by six persons near his home in this southern Kerala district and 'PFI' was written on his back.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message