PFI Ban: The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification claimed.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PFI news: The Centre on 28 September imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PFI news: The Centre on 28 September imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.
The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification claimed.
The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification claimed.
"Whereas, the Central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts association outlawed with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, declares it as outlawed," it said.
"Whereas, the Central government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts association outlawed with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, declares it as outlawed," it said.
The PFI, the notification alleged, is encouraging and trying to enforce a terror-based regressive regime, continue to propagate anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society to create disaffection against the country, aggravating activities which are detrimental to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.
The PFI, the notification alleged, is encouraging and trying to enforce a terror-based regressive regime, continue to propagate anti-national sentiments and radicalising a particular section of society to create disaffection against the country, aggravating activities which are detrimental to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.
Here's what leaders have to say on the PFI ban:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here's what leaders have to say on the PFI ban:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has welcomed the government's decision to ban the PFI. “It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country," he said. He further added that “Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations."
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has welcomed the government's decision to ban the PFI. “It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country," he said. He further added that “Some of the imp office bearers went across border & had their own training. Time had come to ban this org. GoI took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations."
PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on #PFIban Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which tried to disrupt the country's integrity, sovereignty and law and order. CM thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision: CMO
PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on #PFIban Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), which tried to disrupt the country's integrity, sovereignty and law and order. CM thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision: CMO
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed the decision to ban the PFI. As per the CMO statement, the PFI tried to disrupt the country's integrity, sovereignty and law and order. CM thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision. "PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots, the Maharashtra CM said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also welcomed the decision to ban the PFI. As per the CMO statement, the PFI tried to disrupt the country's integrity, sovereignty and law and order. CM thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this decision. "PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots, the Maharashtra CM said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said “Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation & spreading violence. So we welcome this step (of Central Govt declaring PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years)."
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said “Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation & spreading violence. So we welcome this step (of Central Govt declaring PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years)."
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too has welcomed on Central Govt's decision to ban PFI. “I welcome it. The central government has taken appropriate action against communal PFI and its other affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country."
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too has welcomed on Central Govt's decision to ban PFI. “I welcome it. The central government has taken appropriate action against communal PFI and its other affiliates who were aiding and abetting terrorist acts in the country."
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reacted on the PFI ban. In a tweet, CM wrote, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also reacted on the PFI ban. In a tweet, CM wrote, "I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak & KP Maurya said, "The country is appreciating the decision by Home Minister Amit Shah, we thank him... welcome the decision. To those opposing it, India will not accept it & give an answer."
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak & KP Maurya said, "The country is appreciating the decision by Home Minister Amit Shah, we thank him... welcome the decision. To those opposing it, India will not accept it & give an answer."
Congress MP from Malappuram, Kodikunnil Suresh, said, “We demand for RSS also to get banned. PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?"
Congress MP from Malappuram, Kodikunnil Suresh, said, “We demand for RSS also to get banned. PFI ban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?"
The opposition Congress in Kerala and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also welcomed Centre's decision. Strongly condemning the activities of the PFI, senior IUML leader M K Muneer said the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence. The PFI not only tried to mislead the young generation but also tried to create division and hatred in the society, he said in Kozhikode. "All Islamic scholars in the state have strongly condemned the extremist ideologies. But, outfits like PFI have made even tiny children raise contemptuous slogans. Which Islam has persuaded them to do so?" the legislator asked. Stating that IUML has always opposed the deeds of both RSS and PFI-SDPI, Muneer said the respective communities should reject the communal ideologies of such outfits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The opposition Congress in Kerala and its coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also welcomed Centre's decision. Strongly condemning the activities of the PFI, senior IUML leader M K Muneer said the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence. The PFI not only tried to mislead the young generation but also tried to create division and hatred in the society, he said in Kozhikode. "All Islamic scholars in the state have strongly condemned the extremist ideologies. But, outfits like PFI have made even tiny children raise contemptuous slogans. Which Islam has persuaded them to do so?" the legislator asked. Stating that IUML has always opposed the deeds of both RSS and PFI-SDPI, Muneer said the respective communities should reject the communal ideologies of such outfits.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan too has welcomed the Central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. The Deewan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti said the action was taken in compliance with the law and to prevent terrorism. It should be welcomed by all, he said. "If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here," Khan told new agency PTI.
Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan too has welcomed the Central government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. The Deewan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti said the action was taken in compliance with the law and to prevent terrorism. It should be welcomed by all, he said. "If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here," Khan told new agency PTI.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka state home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the Centre's decision to ban PFI was a "good thing". "RSS should also be banned like this. In Kerala, both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally opposed. Both the outfits have flared up communal hatred and thus tried to create division in the society," he said
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka state home minister Ramesh Chennithala said the Centre's decision to ban PFI was a "good thing". "RSS should also be banned like this. In Kerala, both majority communalism and minority communalism should be equally opposed. Both the outfits have flared up communal hatred and thus tried to create division in the society," he said
Apart from this, The All India Bar Association (AIBA) also welcomed the decision to ban PFI. In a statement, AIBA said that the government should totally disband the PFI network and stop its attempts to be reborn under a different banner. The bar association expressed its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having conducted yet another "surgical strike" to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI. Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association in the statement requested the Prime Minister and Home Minister "to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, The All India Bar Association (AIBA) also welcomed the decision to ban PFI. In a statement, AIBA said that the government should totally disband the PFI network and stop its attempts to be reborn under a different banner. The bar association expressed its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having conducted yet another "surgical strike" to ensure national unity and integration by banning the PFI. Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association in the statement requested the Prime Minister and Home Minister "to continue to be the sentinel of the national security and integrity, to remain vigilant and ensure that PFI does not sprout under different name and banner to continue its terrorist and disruptive activities."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Security has been tightened around the PFI office in Shaheen Bagh, Chennai, Coimbatore after the Central govt declared PFI & its associates unlawful.
Security has been tightened around the PFI office in Shaheen Bagh, Chennai, Coimbatore after the Central govt declared PFI & its associates unlawful.