After four arrest yesterday, Delhi Police has now arrested two other Popular Front of India (PFI) members under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged suspicious activities.

As per Delhi Police, “Two people have been arrested for planning and conspiring against government. An FIR has been registered against PFI members under sections of UAPA at Khajuri Khas Police station."

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station where 4 PFI members were arrested. Police had registered a case against PFI under UAPA at Shaheen Bagh police station a few days back after which action was taken against the properties of PFI under Section-8 of UAPA.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against two PFI activists under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), along with section 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khajuri Khas police station, for allegedly planning and conspiring against the government and the country.

This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital. Subsequently, Delhi Police conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.

On September 28, the Government of India invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declared a ban on PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

After the ban, Twitter had also ‘withheld’ the official PFI account. Twitter message on the PFI account shows, “@PFIOfficial's has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand." The Union government had ordered the blocking of all the social media handles of PFI including its Twitter, YouTube channels, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

