PFI ban: Two more members arrested under UAPA by Delhi Police2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 01:59 PM IST
This is the second case registered under the UAPA against the PFI members in the national capital.
After four arrest yesterday, Delhi Police has now arrested two other Popular Front of India (PFI) members under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged suspicious activities.