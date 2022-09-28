The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates were banned for five years by India on September 28. The PFI joined the list of 39 organisations that have previously been banned in the country. Let’s take a look at five of those organisations.

International Sikh Youth Federation (ISFY)

Along with other similar organisations like Khalistan Zindabad Force and Khalistan Commando Force, International Sikh Youth Federation is banned in India. However, it is not only India that has legally disqualified its operative status. It is considered terrorist organisation in Japan, Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United States. The ISYF seeks to create Khalistan, an autonomous country for Sikhs.

United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA)

The Government of India banned the United Liberation Front of Assam, also known as the United Liberation Front of Asom, in 1990 due to its separatist activities. As per numerous reports, politicians, bureaucrats and businesspeople have been extorted to raise money. In addition to drug trafficking, it is involved in other organised criminal activities.

Deendar Anjuman

The Hyderabad-based Islamic religious group believes that the founding principles of Islam and Lingayatism are similar. After having been charged with carrying out a string of bombings in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 2000, it was outlawed in 2001. The group, however, denied any involvement in the incidents and asserted that it was a sect that practised and preached Islam in order to bring together Indians of all faiths.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War (PW)

In 1992, the CPI (ML) PW was outlawed in Andhra Pradesh. After that, the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa states were asked to outlaw the party by the central government's home ministry. At the national level, however, the party was still allowed to exist. The party had thousands of activists mainly in Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Jharkhand, Bihar and the Midnapore district in West Bengal. In 2004, CPI (ML) PW and all its front organizations were banned as a 'terrorist’ organisation.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE)

The LTTE’s main objective was to form an independent Tamil state. Several high-profile assassinations, including that of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sri Lankan President Ranasinghe Premadasa, helped the LTTE gain international disrepute. As a result, 33 nations, including India, Canada, the United States and the European Union classified the LTTE as a terrorist group and banned it.