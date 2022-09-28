PFI banned: Did you know these 5 groups are also outlawed in India?2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:48 AM IST
Forty organisations are now prohibited nationwide in India as a result of the Popular Front of India ban.
The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates were banned for five years by India on September 28. The PFI joined the list of 39 organisations that have previously been banned in the country. Let’s take a look at five of those organisations.