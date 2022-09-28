PFI banned: Did you know these 5 groups are also outlawed in India?

Deendar Anjuman

The Hyderabad-based Islamic religious group believes that the founding principles of Islam and Lingayatism are similar. After having been charged with carrying out a string of bombings in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in 2000, it was outlawed in 2001. The group, however, denied any involvement in the incidents and asserted that it was a sect that practised and preached Islam in order to bring together Indians of all faiths.