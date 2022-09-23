Kerala bandh latest updates: Protest turns violent, 2 policemen injured

Kerala bandh latest updates: The shutdown in Kerala has been called by the PFI to protest the arrest of its members in nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The strike called by the Popular Front of India in Kerala turned violent on Friday a day after Popular Front of India leaders were arrested in a massive country-wide raid, the outfit's dawn-to dusk amid incidents of stone pelting and attacking on vehicles including KSRTC buses by protesters were reported from various places in the state. The hartal (strike) started at 6 am and will continue for 12 hours till 6 pm.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The strike called by the Popular Front of India in Kerala turned violent on Friday a day after Popular Front of India leaders were arrested in a massive country-wide raid, the outfit's dawn-to dusk amid incidents of stone pelting and attacking on vehicles including KSRTC buses by protesters were reported from various places in the state. The hartal (strike) started at 6 am and will continue for 12 hours till 6 pm.
The Kerala High Court has initiated suo motu case against the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerala. As per a Kerala HC order, nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission.
The Kerala High Court has initiated suo motu case against the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerala. As per a Kerala HC order, nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission.
Kerala Bandh: All you need to know
The shutdown in Kerala has been called by the PFI to protest the arrest of its members in nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kerala Bandh: All you need to know
The shutdown in Kerala has been called by the PFI to protest the arrest of its members in nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency yesterday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two police officers were attacked earlier today by the hartal supporters at Pallimukku in the Kollam district.
Two police officers were attacked earlier today by the hartal supporters at Pallimukku in the Kollam district.
Visuals showed hartal supporters pelting stones at the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Panamaram village in Wayanad district. The bus was going to Kozhikode.
Visuals showed hartal supporters pelting stones at the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Panamaram village in Wayanad district. The bus was going to Kozhikode.
KSRTC buses were also attacked in Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Kollam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KSRTC buses were also attacked in Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha and Kollam.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.
A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.
Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.
Meanwhile, Kerala police beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the PFI called for a day-long state-wide hartal. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law.
"All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and order," the statement said. The PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state today "against the RSS-controlled fascist government's attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All the policemen in the state will be deployed for the maintenance of law and order," the statement said. The PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state today "against the RSS-controlled fascist government's attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies".
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.
Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets, accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.