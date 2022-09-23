Kerala bandh latest updates: Protest turns violent, 2 policemen injured

The strike called by the Popular Front of India in Kerala turned violent on Friday a day after Popular Front of India leaders were arrested in a massive country-wide raid, the outfit's dawn-to dusk amid incidents of stone pelting and attacking on vehicles including KSRTC buses by protesters were reported from various places in the state. The hartal (strike) started at 6 am and will continue for 12 hours till 6 pm.

