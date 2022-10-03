PFI raids: Mumbai court extends ATS custody of five accused till 8 October

The accused have been booked on the charges of engaging in unlawful activities, promoting enmity among communities and waging a war against the country. In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams had arrested 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 20 arrests each, followed by Tamil Nadu with 10, Assam 9, Uttar Pradesh 8, Andhra Pradesh 5, Madhya Pradesh 4, three each in Puducherry and Delhi and two in Rajasthan.