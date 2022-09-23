The protest -- for a dawn-to dusk shutdown -- was called by PFI after several leaders were arrested in massive nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies.
The Kerala Police on 23 September arrested over 500 people and put 400 others under preventive detention in connection with violent protests during the twelve-hour strike called by PFI to protest the arrest of the organisation's leaders.
The protest -- for a dawn-to dusk shutdown -- was called by PFI after several leaders were arrested in massive nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies. It started at 6 am and was supposed to continue for 12 hours till 6 pm on Friday.
Police said that the protests also saw stone pelting at an RSS office in Mattannur in Kannur.
"500 people have been arrested in connection with that and 400 more have been put under preventive detention in connection with a hartal called by the Popular front of India (PFI). Two incidents of stone pelting were reported at the RSS office at Mattanur," the ADGP Vijay Sakhar said.
The ADGP also gave details of another incident where arrests were made for carrying an explosive device.
"In another case, two persons on motorcycle with a bomb were arrested. Three more people were arrested later. All the five have been arrested. Currently, the situation is normal and under control," Sakhare said.
A petrol bomb was also hurled at the RSS office in Mattannur during the protest against the arrest of the PFI activists in the day.
Also, police said, reports of stone-pelting at various places in the state during the protest were witnessed as there are some visuals of the protestors pelting stones at the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Panamaram village in Wayanad district were received.
"Two miscreants on a bike at Pallimukku in the Kollam district abused police officials and hit them after they attempted to stop them," police said.
On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces conducted raids across 15 states in the country's multiple locations and arrested a total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres.
