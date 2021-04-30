OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pfizer CEO, Indian envoy to US discuss covid response efforts

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday met with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to discuss ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine maker can support healthcare efforts in India.

Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said he discussed with the Pfizer CEO on how the company can also strengthen the pandemic response in India, which is in the grisp of a devastating second wave of COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Important conversation with @AlbertBourla CEO @pfizer today evening. Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts incl vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response," he tweeted.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first two coronavirus vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and already have been given to millions of Americans.

Bourla had recently said that an oral drug for treating coronavirus could be ready next year, adding the company is working on two antivirals -- an oral and an injectable.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation program against COVID-19.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh RawatPremium Premium

Covid: Uttarakhand CM gives district-wise responsibilities to cabinet ministers

1 min read . 10:37 AM IST
The state government has set up multilingual call centres and opened control rooms to help migrant workersPremium Premium

Kerala to set up dedicated 'oxygen war rooms' at state, district level

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
Migrants at Panvel Railway Station waiting to board the train to Gorakhpur in Uttar PradeshPremium Premium

Maharashtra may see 3rd wave of Covid-19 in July-August: Minister

2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Oxygen shortages have plagued Indian hospitals fighting to save thousands of critically ill patients. Key drugs such as remdesivir and tocilizumab also have been in short supply as infected people throng hospitals and medical facilities.Premium Premium

Covid support: Japan to provide 300 oxygen concentrators to India

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from May 1 wherein all above 18 years of age will be eligible for inoculation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout