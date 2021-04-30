"Important conversation with @AlbertBourla CEO @pfizer today evening. Discussed ways in which Pfizer could support healthcare efforts incl vaccines in India, and strengthen our pandemic response," he tweeted.
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are the first two coronavirus vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use and already have been given to millions of Americans.
Bourla had recently said that an oral drug for treating coronavirus could be ready next year, adding the company is working on two antivirals -- an oral and an injectable.
Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation program against COVID-19.
India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.