New Delhi: The Pfizer covid-19 vaccine is expected to be available in India by July, the central government indicated on Thursday. Dr Vinod Paul Member (Health) in NITI Aayog and Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) said during a press conference that the government is engaged with Pfizer, because they have indicated availability of certain amount of certain volume of vaccine in coming months, possibly starting in July.

“And we are looking at what their expectations from the government are and they are looking at what are our expectations from them. That's the process in which this will move, because they have to come into India they have to apply for licensure, so that's one part," said Paul.

“And there are imperatives of cold chain and supply etc so that's being looked at. Similarly, they have requested indemnity to all the nations, including the country of origin i.e. USA. We are examining this request, and we will take decision in the larger interest of people and on merits. This is under discussion, but there is no decision as of now," said Paul.

In a separate statement he said that as soon as Pfizer indicated vaccine availability, Central Government and the company are working together for the earliest possible import of the vaccine.

The American pharma giant has told the Indian government that its mRNA vaccine against coronavirus has "high effectiveness" against the variant dominant in India. It also said that the Pfizer vaccine had been proven suitable for everyone over 12, and can be stored for a month in cold storage facilities with a temperature range of 2-8 degrees Celsius.

The government said that along the channels of supply the vaccination pace should pick up further after the country is clocking over 20 lakhs vaccinations per day. “Going forward to July we have a total of 51.6 Crore doses available. The government has been making efforts, and reaching out to foreign manufacturers, and also very much intense efforts to increase the production development and production and supply of made in India," said Paul.

“Made in India vaccines are also making progress. Bharat biotech’s making covaxin which started with about 90 lakh per month capacity is ramping up, and it is well within our expectation that they can reach as much as 10 times that production level, which into about 10 crore per month the in the next few weeks," said Paul.

He further added that in the next few months, September, October, similarly serum institute of India manufacturing covishield is ramping up from 6.5 crore per month to 11 and even more in these months to come. He said that other vaccines are in the pipeline, moving close to increase supplies such as for Sputnik and also rapid development for such as Zydus vaccine Bio E vaccine, and also Gennova. “And we are also reaching out to international manufacturers in particular Pfizer, making vaccine available," said Paul.

India in last 24 hours recorded over 2.11 Lakh fresh covid-19 Cases with over 3843 deaths. The country conducted over 21.57 lakh covid-19 tests in last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate standing at 9.79%.

