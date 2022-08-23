Pfizer COVID vaccine 73% effective in children aged between 6 months and 4 years2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 04:43 PM IST
- Early analysis based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases suggested that the efficacy is 80.3% in this group
Pfizer said that its COVID vaccine is 73.2% effective in the age group of 6 months to 4 years. The company had rolled out the shots for children under 5 years of age in June. The new data showed that the vaccine generated a similar immune response as was seen in older age groups.