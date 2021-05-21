Getting the second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after 12 weeks increases antibody response in older people by three-and-a-half times compared to those who receive it at a three-week interval, as per a study conducted in UK. The study was conducted on 175 people aged over 80 who are given the second Pfizer vaccine dose at a three-week interval and those at a 12-week interval. The Pfizer vaccine was originally authorised for a three-week interval between doses.