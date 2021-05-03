Pfizer donates medicines worth $70 mn to India, seeks expedited covid vaccine approval1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
'Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago,' he said.
Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its COVID-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn on Monday, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.
"Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago," he said.
"We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country," Bourla said.
"We are committed to being a partner in India’s fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history," he said.
