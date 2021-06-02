Hours after the Indian drug regulator's big move to clear the way for foreign vaccines in the country, Pfizer today said that it continues to remain engaged with the Centre towards making its Covid jabs available for use in the government immunisation programme.

"Pfizer continues to remain engaged with the Government of India towards making its COVID-19 vaccine available for use in the Government immunisation programme in the country. As these discussions are ongoing, we are unable to share any additional details at this time," a Pfizer spokesperson said.

In an attempt to fast-track the import of shots needed to bolster vaccinations, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) exempted specific trials of coronavirus vaccines that have been approved by some other international regulatory bodies.

DCGI has done away with specific trials of vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a move likely to clear the way for Pfizer and Moderna jabs for the country's urgent requirement.

In a letter, DCGI Chief VG Somani said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation.

Somani added that for the vaccines that are well established from the standpoint that millions have already been vaccinated with the said vaccines, the requirement for conduction post-approval bridging clinical trials and the requirement of testing of every batch of the vaccine by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli can be exempted, if the vaccine batch/lot has been certified and released by the National Control Laboratory of the Country of Origin.

