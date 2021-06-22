Pfizer in final stages to get nod for covid vaccine in India: CEO Albert Bourla

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said that approval to the coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna is under consideration in India. Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has done away with specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies - a big move likely to clear the way for foreign vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna for the country's urgent requirement.

