The Centre on Thursday said that US pharmaceutical firm, Pfizer, has indicated a certain volume of coronavirus vaccine availability, adding that the vaccine-maker has requested indemnity from all nations.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul stated, "Pfizer has indicated a certain volume of vaccine availability, possibly starting from July. Looking at what their expectations are from us, and what we are our expectations from them".

"They have requested indemnity from all nations, it's their condition. We are examining this request. There is no decision as of now," he added.

We are engaged with Pfizer as they've indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July. They've requested indemnity against liability to all the nations. We are examining this request. There is no decision as of now: Dr VK Paul





In a separate statement , Dr Paul also said that the central government was working closely with Pfizer for the earliest possible import of its coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, ANI news agency reported that the vaccines issue will come up during External Affairs Minister's meetings in the US.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28.

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders, the agency reported.

"Visit isn't just about vaccines. We hope we'll get those vaccines, US has some stock. There have been discussions about how we get vaccines in India. Indemnity & Emergency Use Authorisation an issue," ANI wrote citing sources.

Vaccines issue will come up during EAM's meetings in US. Visit isn't just about vaccines. We hope we'll get those vaccines,US has some stock. There have been discussions about how we get vaccines in India. Indemnity & Emergency Use Authorisation an issue. It's in process: Sources

