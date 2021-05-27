Pfizer indicates Covid vaccine availability, possibly starting from July: Govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Pfizer has indicated a certain volume of vaccine availability, possibly starting from July. Looking at what their expectations are from us, and what we are our expectations from them,' Dr Paul said
The Centre on Thursday said that US pharmaceutical firm, Pfizer, has indicated a certain volume of coronavirus vaccine availability, adding that the vaccine-maker has requested indemnity from all nations.
NITI Aayog member VK Paul stated, "Pfizer has indicated a certain volume of vaccine availability, possibly starting from July. Looking at what their expectations are from us, and what we are our expectations from them".
India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in Covid vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders, the agency reported.
"Visit isn't just about vaccines. We hope we'll get those vaccines, US has some stock. There have been discussions about how we get vaccines in India. Indemnity & Emergency Use Authorisation an issue," ANI wrote citing sources.
